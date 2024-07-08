ABVP demands declaration of CUET-UG results

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) immediately, saying that the delay in declaring the results is affecting the academic calendars of universities and colleges.

“The CUET-UG was conducted from 15-29 May, and the results were supposed to be declared by 30 June. However, even after 6 July, the NTA has not released the provisional answer key,” it said in a release.

ABVP national general secretary Yagyvalkya Shukla said that all the universities and educational institutions in the country should start their academic sessions on time.

“The academic sessions have been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past, and the NTA’s mismanagement and irregularities are causing continuous problems for the students. This must be stopped immediately,” Shukla said.