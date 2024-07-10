CHF written exams postponed

PASIGHAT, 9 Jul: The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday informed that the scheduled written exams for the posts of carpenter and laboratory assistant, which were to be held on 2 July, and the exam for the post of UDC, which was to be held on 21 July, have been postponed until further notice “due to administrative reasons.”

The dates of the exams had been floated vide Advertisement No 07/2023, dated 30 October, 2023,and its addendum dated 30 November, 2023, the college informed.