MLA’s scholarship prog launched

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Jul: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering launched a scholarship programme for 100 selected APSSB aspirants here in East Siang district on Monday.

The aspirants are unemployed graduates from different villages under his constituency. Seventy of them are enrolled in the Pasighat coaching centre,and the remaining 30 have been adjusted in the Itanagar city centre. They will undergo free coaching for 45 days at both the centres and prepare for the APSSB examination.

Attending the launch programme, JN College Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang advised the selected aspirants to “attend class regularly and achieve your goals by using the benefit of the scholarship programme,” while Economic & Statistics Assistant Director Kasep Tayom urged the students to “acquire tips of quick preparation on general knowledge and elementary mathematics.”

Coordinator of the scholarship programme, Prof Enuk Lobang, informed that a similar launch programme was organised in Itanagar on the same day with the 30 selected aspirants.

Earlier, in June this year, Ering sponsored a year-long UPSC-CSE coaching for five deserving and talented IAS aspirants of his constituency. He provided Rs 1 lakh for each selected aspirant under the programme.