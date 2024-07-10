Uday Chandra Deka – A tribute

My eldest brother, Uday Chandra Deka, a beloved resident of Kamarpara village in Sarthebari, Assam, passed away at the age of 77 on 5 July, 2024.

He was born on 1 August, 1946, to late Gajendra Nath Deka and late Sabitri Deka.

Uday Chandra Deka received his early education in Amrikhowa and later attended Bajali College. His career as a teacher began on 16 April, 1968, when he joined as an assistant teacher at the government primary school in Geching in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

During those days, the journey to Geching was very difficult as it took 11 days of foot march from Kaying.

Throughout his career, Uday Chandra Deka taught in various schools of the undivided West Siang district, including Payum, Richi Rite, Paksing, Boje Damda, and Rilu. He retired on 31 August, 2006, from government primary school Pading, in Daring circle. His 38 years, 4 months, and 15 days of service were marked by dedication and commitment to educating generations in the remote interiors of Arunachal.

After retirement, Deka returned to his hometown Sarthebari, where he remained actively involved in village welfare as a respected elder. His passing has cast a shadow of sorrow over the community, with many braving inclement weather to attend his last rites on 5 July.

Uday Chandra Deka’s legacy endures through his teachings and the noble work he continued post-retirement. He is survived by his widow, a son, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and other family members, including four brothers and two sisters.(This obituary is penned by Dulal Deka, the younger brother of Uday Chandra Deka, who also served as a teacher in Arunachal Pradesh and retired in 2018.)