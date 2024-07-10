DC inaugurates HWC in Hokka village

JOLLANG, 9 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta inaugurated a Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) in Hokka village here on Tuesday.

The DC urged the residents to “avail the basic health services offered by the HWC,” and emphasised “the importance of public cooperation in the implementation of significant government initiatives.”

Besides encouraging the residents to support the HWC staff, she assured them of full support to make sure that the HWC functions efficiently.

ZPM Taro Tagia expressed hope that the HWD would serve a large population, and spoke about plans to equip the centre with more medical equipment in the near future.

ICR DMO Dr Kipa Tuglik stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy life, “especially as one ages,” while DRCHO Dr Krishna Welly informed that “the project (HWC) was completed through the collaborative efforts of the health staffers of the ICR, the youths of Jollang, and the local panchayat.”

The DC and the ZPM participated in a plantation drive on the occasion.

Among others, DVBDCPO Dr Giri Tali, Dr Dominic Lokam, DANO Dr Usha Devi, Chimpu MO Dr Kipa Jitu, Jollang HWO Junuma Murtem, panchayat leaders, HWC staffers and villagers attended the event. (DIPRO)