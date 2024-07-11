Damages in several districts, IMD issues warning

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The monsoon continues to lash Arunachal Pradesh, with many districts affected by landslides and floods.

India Meteorological Department has issued orange warning for the entire state.

It predicted that Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 10th-12th July, 2024.

The department of disaster management has reported that two RCC houses were damaged due to heavy rain-triggered floods in Tawang. Dwelling houses were badly damaged and three kutcha houses partially damaged by landslides in Palin town, with five kutcha houses also partially damaged in Tali, Kra Daadi district on Wednesday. In Dibang Valley, one kutcha house was partially damaged.

The monsoon has taken a heavy toll on Tawang over the last week, with reports of 5 hectares of agricultural land damaged due to soil erosion under Lungla circle. In Kra Daadi, the boundary wall of KGVB school, Lumba under Palin circle reportedly collapsed, and roads from Dari to Chambang and Palin to Tarakleng circles are blocked. Heavy rain has also caused road blockages near Bam Tri-junction on Package 8 of NH-13 from Bam to Aalo in West Siang district. The rain continues to wreak havoc in Upper Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley, Kamle and Papum Pare districts.