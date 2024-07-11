Poma water supply pipeline restored

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: In a major relief to the residents of Itanagar, the PHE&WS department has restored the Poma water supply pipeline which was heavily damaged during the recent rainfall. The department has restored the 200 MM dia pipeline and is supplying drinking water. Talking to this daily, junior engineer Tamchi Tasung, who is in charge of restoring the pipeline on the ground informed that the 400 MM dia pipeline will also be tested soon to start water supply.

“We will do water testing of 400 mm dia on Thursday as we have done 5 anchor block repairs and therefore giving time for curing before starting the water supply,” said JE Tasung.

The landslides triggered by incessant rain recently damaged the 400 mm and the 200 mm dia water pipelines in between Zoo Road and Ganga Lake disrupting the drinking water supply in the Itanagar area. Further, the 450 MM dia pipeline from the intake point of the Poma River was also heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, a senior official of PHE&WS informed that efforts are on to restore water supply in other parts of the Itanagar capital region. “In several areas, pipelines have been completely washed away. We are making efforts to restore the water supply. Our men are working tirelessly in this regard,” the official added.