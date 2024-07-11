DC issues monsoon advisory

LIKABALI, 10 Jul: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap has issued monsoon advisory for the preceding week, asking the people of the district to take all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The advisory has been issued as the IMD has predicted heavy rain in the entire district.

The people have been advised to refrain from venturing into rivers or streams, to shun quarrying activities during the rainy days, avoid construction activities, earth cutting and unnecessary travel.

The DC, who is also the DDMA chairman, further advised people to keep sufficient stock of essential items and prepare an emergency kit containing non-perishable food items, torch, battery, drinking water, first aid kit with medicines, look out for information from authentic sources, and not to spread and believe rumours.

They have been advised to contact the DC (9436221145), the SP (9436238317), the DDMO (9436046786), the Town Magistrate (8132839372) and the site engineer (HIDCL) (7008916681) in case of emergency. (DIPRO)