Namsai to host 11th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship 2024

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The Li-Ning 11th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship- 2024 with theme ‘No to drugs, yes to badminton’ will be held at Namsai from 18 to 22 August.

The tournament will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles for seniors (open), boys’ and girls’ u-15, u-17, u-19, singles for boys’ and girls’ u-11, and singles and doubles for boys’ and girls’ u-13 and u-15.

Players from all the districts, RGU Sports Control Board, AP Police Sports Control Board, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Capital Complex Badminton Association and other affiliated units of ASBA are expected to participate in the tournament, organizing secretary C.K Mounglang, who is also the secretary general of Namsai District Badminton Association (NDBA), said.

The winners of the tournament will represent the state in the upcoming North East Zonal Inter-State Badminton Championship, 2024 and at National Level Inter-State Championship-2024.

The Tournament draws and results of all matches will be online, which is exclusive license issued by the Badminton World Federation through the Badminton Association of India so that players can update the schedules of their matches and result on a regular basis through www.tournamentsoftware.com, informed ASBA secretary general Bamang Tago.

A delegation of ASBA and NDBA led by MLA Zingnu Namchoom, who is also the president of NDBA, met Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein here on Wednesday, and briefed him about the upcoming tournament.

Mein appreciated ASBA for organizing the event at Namsai and assured to extend all possible support for the successful conduct of the prestigious tournament.

Namsai District Badminton Association (NDBA) will organize the championship under the aegis of ASBA.