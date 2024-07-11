Monitoring committee reviews govt sponsored progs

TAWANG, 10 Jul: A meeting of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) was held here on Wednesday to review the progress and achievements of various central and state-sponsored programmes in Tawang district.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the need for strict monitoring and quality maintenance of the developmental works by the executing agencies. He also emphasized the importance of timely completion and submission of utilization certificates for the completed projects.

Darang asked the health department to expedite saturation of the PMJAY-AB scheme, which is under saturation tracker. Further, he asked the executing departments to present the latest photographs of their achievements in the next meeting.

EAC-cum-DPO Sangey Wangmu Mosobi asked the departments to identify the issues and problems being faced by them in implementation of the projects so that the next DLMC meeting can focus on finding solutions to the problems.

Earlier, the executing agencies gave presentations on the achievements and progress of their ongoing projects.

Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, Tawang DRDO PD Tenzin Jambey, EEs of all the work executing departments and all the head of departments implementing CSS and state welfare schemes in the district attended the meeting (DIPRO)