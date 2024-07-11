Fish farmers get national awards for trout culture

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Two fish farmers from Arunachal have been recognized with best fish farmer awards on the occasion of the 24th National Fish Farmers’ Day.

Yamoty Pigyor and Kesang Naksang, both from Shi Yomi were awarded ‘Best Fish Farmer’ awards. The two progressive fish farmers were nominated by the directorate of fisheries, GoAP, for their remarkable performance in trout culture.

Cold Water Fisheries are gaining huge momentum in Arunachal Pradesh, and fish farmers play an important role in accelerating production, said J. Taba, director of fisheries.