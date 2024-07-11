MLA takes stock of developmental works

SINGCHUNG, 10 Jul: Thrizino Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow took stock of the various developmental works during a meeting at ADC’s office here in West Kameng district recently.

Glow emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts by different government offices and departments “to achieve the common goal of regional development.” The MLA reiterated his commitment to ensuring that government policies and programmes are implemented properly.

Earlier, the head of offices highlighted the challenges faced by the people and presented a detailed report on various ongoing projects and future plans.

During the meeting, the participants discussed various developmental projects and administrative issues.