WRD reviews ongoing schemes

Minister gives importance on resource management, prioritizing projects

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The water resource department has reviewed the implementation of the on-going schemes of both state and central governments in coordination-cum-review meeting at Chimpu here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, water resource minister Biyuram Wahge underscored the importance of prioritizing projects for the benefit for the state.

He urged the department to focus on resources that contribute meaningfully to the overall development and welfare of the citizens.

While emphasizing on the need for transparency in departmental efforts, the minister also instructed the officers “to justify additional fund requests rigorously.”

The minister also gave emphasis on looking into grievances of the departmental employees within stipulated time to boost their morale.

Earlier, water resource secretary Pige Ligu disclosed that only 14% of the state’s water potential is currently being utilized.

WRD minister’s advisor Hayeng Mangfi urged the officials to be proactive and forward-thinking for overall development of the state and for the benefit of future generations.

WRD chief engineer gave a presentation on comprehensive overview of the ongoing projects, fund requirements and new projects. He also spoke on the ‘State Flood Plain Zoning Act’ to be enacted in the state after necessary approval by the state government.

Crucial aspects of the department such as project management, resource allocation, employees’ welfare and future planning were also discussed during the meeting.