6,226 units of blood collected in state

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: A total of 6,226 units of blood were collected from January to June 2024 in the state, according to the half-yearly report issued by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) on Thursday.

According to the data collected for the months of January to June 2024, a total of 2,638 platelet concentrate units were also prepared and another 2,898 fresh frozen plasma units were prepared.

“Also, a total of 5,541 units of whole blood + packed red blood cells were transfused in the same period. A total of 3,656 patients were also transfused with whole blood + packed red blood cells + platelet + FFP,” it said.

SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey in a release stated, “The state relies on how much people involve themselves in this noble act of saving one another. The data are also a reflection of the contribution made by the people in saving lives in the state through voluntary blood donations.”

Dr Khopey requested every eligible person to “participate in the lifesaving mission voluntarily.”