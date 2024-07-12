Alumni assn felicitates CBSE toppers

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: The Kongkra Cohorts -an alumni association of government higher secondary school (GHSS) Naharlagun, comprising the batch of 1995 (Class 10) and the batch of 1997-’98 (Class 12) – felicitated the school’s toppers in the Classes 10 and 12 CBSE examinations, at the GHSS here on Thursday.

During the function, which was attended by alumni members, faculty members, parents, guardians and scores of students of the school, Kongkra Cohorts member and RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that “the Kongkra Cohorts alumni association came up with the idea to institute the annual academic excellence awards with financial support for the first four toppers of the school in Class 10 and Class 12 humanities, science and commerce streams to instil healthy competition among the students.”

The four toppers – Pragya Bhardwaj (Class 10), Sartam Yanu (Class 12, humanities), Satyajit Roy Dakua (Class 12, commerce), and Biki Tutu (Class 12, science) – were felicitated with citations, mementoes and cash award of Rs 5,000 each “for topping in the school in the recently declared results of the CBSE’s AISSE and AISSC examinations for the 2023-’24 academic session,” the association informed.

Dr Pertin encouraged the students to “imbibe discipline in your day-to-day activities of life” and advised the students to “stay motivated while following your own interests and passions by engaging in essential learning that includes thinking, communicating, and interpersonal social responsibilities, and strive to build and live your dream careers ahead.”

Earlier, GHSS Vice Principal Phassang Sama commended the association’s gesture, and urged it to “maintain the spirit, as it has started the maiden felicitation programme in the school.”

Among other alumni, Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath, PWD JE Takhe Meenu, Yupia BEO Sanjeev Chetry, former general secretary of the school Nawan Lamnio, the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court’s Court Officer Mobi Riba, PWD Senior Estimator Ngilyang Ado, educationists Taying Yuma, Anil Kujur, Punyo Lento, Sanjay Singh and Bijon Paul, entrepreneur Techi Romen, and tour operator Bengia Mrinal were present at the programme.

In September last year the Kongkra Cohorts had donated 25 ceiling fans for the classrooms, “besides five CCTV cameras, with complete setup, to the school authority,” it said.