Produce top-level athletes: Jini to AOA

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Minister Kento Jini urged the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) and all stakeholders to “collaborate in producing athletes of national and international standards who can bring laurels to the country.”

The minister said this during an interaction with a delegation of the AOA, led by its president Taba Tedir, at his office chamber here on Thursday.

“While Arunachal Pradesh has no shortage of talent, there is a critical need for improved infrastructure, skilled coaches, and timely financial support, all of which the government is committed to providing,” the minister said.

Tedir presented an overview of the state’s sports scenario, and highlighted the challenges faced by athletes and sports associations. He submitted a memorandum containing several proposals, including “establishing an Arunachal Olympic Bhavan to enhance the association’s operational efficiency; provision of annual grant-in-aid to the AOA; revival of the State Olympic Games every two years; and a review of the Arunachal sports development roadmap.”

This comprehensive roadmap for sports development was prepared under the guidance of retired Sports Authority of India regional director Dr Subhas Basumatary, and adopted during a conclave at the DK Hall here four years ago.

Additional requests included budget allocations for the 38th National Games scheduled in Uttarakhand this year and for the North East Games to be held in Tripura in 2026.

The minister assured the delegation of his full support, and said that the points raised by the AOA would be considered. He directed the SYA secretary to “take the necessary steps to address these issues.”

The meeting was attended also by SYA Secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports Director Tadar Appa, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, and members of the AOA, informed AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago.