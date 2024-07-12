Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a reshuffle of officials, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra said.

Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Talo Potom has been transferred and posted as the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner, replacing Shweta Nagarkoti, who has been posted as the DC of the newly created Keyi Panyor district.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officer Ibom Tao, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as secretary of the state Human Rights Commission, while Yomcha additional deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has been transferred and promoted as the Upper Subansiri DC, the notification issued on Wednesday evening said.

Puroik Welfare joint secretary Bopai Puroik has been promoted as the DC of the newly created Bichom district.

Additional resident commissioner Guwahati Dilip Kumar Chutia has been transferred and posted as joint secretary to the chief minister.

Indian Corporate Law Service officer Anu Singh, who was special secretary of monitoring and evaluation, has been transferred and posted as OSD in the office of the divisional commissioner (west), the order read. (PTI)