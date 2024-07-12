Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: The Itanagar police arrested one Tare Nyibe, of Siyum village in Upper Subansiri district, on the charge of peddling drugs, and recovered 9.07 grams of suspected heroin from his possession during a raid on Wednesday.

According to the police, after receiving information from reliable sources that one person was going to sell contraband substance at Hotel Kosing in C Sector, Itanagar, a police team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Itanagar PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, rushed to the spot.

“Before raiding the hotel, Itanagar Executive Magistrate Takam Nicolas, along with independent witnesses, was called to witness the search and seizure process. In their presence, a police team conducted a raid at the Kosing Hotel and apprehended one Tare Nyibe from Room No 104.

“Upon search, the team seized 28 plastic vials containing 3.03 gms of heroin and Rs 4,100 in cash from the possession of the accused. On further interrogation, the accused revealed that he had concealed a large amount of heroin at his shop in Lobi, Niti Vihar.

“Accordingly, the team rushed to the spot. Special Judicial Magistrate First Class Oli Koju also joined the team and, upon search, another 67 plastic vials, containing 6.04 grams of heroin, were recovered from the shop, following proper search and seizure procedure as per the NDPS Act and the Indian Civil Defence Code,” stated a police report.

A case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act] has been registered and the accused is presently in jail.