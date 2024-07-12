MLA to provide Wi-Fi connection to circle offices

YUPIA, 11 Jul: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek assured to install Wi-Fi facilities at all the circle offices in his constituency, Doimukh.

Chairing a meeting with the administrative and police officers of Papum Pare district here on Thursday, Vivek said, “In this era of technology, and all the correspondence being done online, it is sad that our circle offices don’t have Wi-Fi facility.”

The MLA directed the officers to install Wi-Fi in their offices, saying that “the installation charges will be borne by me.”

Stressing on the importance of joint meetings between officers of the administration and the police department, the MLA said that “effective administration relies on seamless collaboration between the police and the administrative officers, leveraging their respective strengths to serve the public efficiently and maintain a stable and secure environment.”

Terming the drug menace “a matter of serious concern,” he asked the police officers to “deal with it with an iron hand.”

He also advised the officers to be punctual and ensure that there are no lapses and delays in delivery of public service.

Various issues related to law and order, public safety, human resource, infrastructural gaps, and improving administrative efficiency were discussed during the meeting.

The administrative officers briefed the MLA on the issues faced by them in service delivery. They spoke about road maintenance and construction projects; difficulties in ensuring efficient delivery of water, electricity and sanitation services; need for public transportation; lack of accommodation for the administrative officers in the outposts; maintenance and development of public buildings, schools, hospitals and other facilities; and border issues.

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen directed the circle officers to take note of the issues, and to “strictly maintain status quo on the border issues.”

In order to protect government land from encroachment, he directed all the administrative officers to “ensure that NOC is obtained for any plot near government installations and structures.”

On the matter of rampant gambling in the weekly markets and melas, he said, “Henceforth the owner of the market and melas shall be held liable and booked in case of violations.”

The OCs of various police stations of the district also apprised the MLA of the challenges faced by them, most of them concerning lack of human resource, vehicles, accommodation, and CCTVs at the nakas and beat offices.

SP Taru Gusar requested the legislator to facilitate “establishment of a women police station in Yupia, owing to the existence of many courts near the DC office premises and consequent protests led by women,” and “construction of a police station in Jote-Poma area.”

The ADCs of Kimin and Balijan, the Doimukh SDO, circle officers, the SDPO (HQ) and OCs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)