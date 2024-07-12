DC felicitates dist toppers, schools

TAWANG, 11 Jul: Tawang Deputy CommissionerKanki Darang on Thursday felicitated the district’stoppers in the Classes 8, 10 and 12 exams, and the best performing schools during a meeting here with the heads of departments and school adopters of Tawang and Kyidphel blocks.

During the meeting, which was attended by teachers and adopters of 29 schools, the DC said that “though this year our district couldn’t upgrade the toppers’list, we have increased our pass percentage,” and asked the teaching community and students to work harder.

“We have to look for reasons behind the poor performance by one or two schools and work on them in order to improve them and secure better results in the coming examinations,” he said.

Expressing concern over the shortage of teachers, he asked officers with science and mathematics background to “spare a little time to teach at the schools, so that the regular classes of students are not hampered, till some arrangements for regular teachers are made.”

He asked the heads of schools to ensure that every teacher gives homework to the students, saying that “this will keep the continuity of study at home.”

The heads of schools presented their achievements and grievances, and the school adopters apprised the DC of their school visits and activity reports, besides providing inputs for ensuring the overall development of the schools adopted by them.

DDSE (i/c) Dondup urged the teachers to “extend full support and rededicate yourselves to making the future citizens of the nation.” (DIPRO)