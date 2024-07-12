SP presents book on new laws to GB assn

PAKKE-KESSANG, 11 Jul: Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang on Thursday presented books on the new criminal laws to Pakke-Kessang District Gaon Bura Association president Atung Tok.

“GBs are the grassroots-level judiciary system in villages. They are the main respondents of any crimes and offences in village. They are part of village-level administration. The established laws and traditional laws are varied in some context; hence, it is very important for the GBs to know the established rules and procedures,” the SP said.