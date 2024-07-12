Police conduct foot patrolling, awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: A team of the Chimpu police station (PS), along with ward members, members of the Chimpu-Gohpur Market Welfare Committee and the Chimpu Youth Organisation, besides local residents, conducted a “mass joint foot patrolling,” starting from the burial ground in Chimpu to Ganga Basti here on Thursday.

It was followed by an awareness programme on the new criminal laws, cyber awareness, and public interaction.

The Chimpu police conducted the events as part of Samvad, a community outreach programme which aims to foster cooperation and mutual respect; share information on safety measures; promote accountability within the police force; address local issues collaboratively; guide and mentor young people; improve communication with diverse communities; raise awareness about new criminal laws; cybercrime, and the role of the police.

Various programmes encouraging participation by the local residents were carried out under the Itanagar PS, the Niti Vihar PS, and the Chimpu PS in the past week. Theprogrammes were led by the respective OCs: Inspectors Khiksi Yangfo, Takhe Tasso and Neeraj Nishant, and Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.