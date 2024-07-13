11 drug dealers arrested from Tawang and Naharlagun, contraband seized

TAWANG, 12 Jul: The Tawang police arrested 10 drug peddlers, including three habitual ones – identified as Sunil Magar @ Michael from Parade Ground, Sangey Khum from Old Market, and Lobsang Tseten from New Market – on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off from reliable sources that Magar was coming to Tawang with narcotics, a police team, comprising DSP Tasso Kato, Tawang PS OC Inspector Niyi Angu, SI Bapok Lego, Head Constable Rinchin Tsewang, Constables Jambey Tsering and Tashi Phuntsok, and others, under the supervision of SP DW Thongon,

conducted multiple raids across the township, including Old Market, Nehru Market, and near the parade ground here, and made the arrests.

The police seized 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 48.4 grams and worth about Rs 1.2 lakhs, 12 empty vials, 10 syringes, nine mobile phones, and Rs 13,000 in cash, suspected to be sales proceeds, from their possession.

A case [u/s 21(b)/25/27(a)/29 of the NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here and endorsed to SI Bapok Lego for investigation.

This is the largest drug seizure made by the district police so far, the DIPRO reported.

Meanwhile, the Naharlagun police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Vijay Parang alias Vijay Rikum (30), of Rikum village in East Kameng district and currently residing in Polo Colony here, on Thursday, and seized seven plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 8.5 grams and a used syringe from his possession.

During interrogation, Rikum admitted to being a drug peddler. Following his lead, the police team raided his house in Polo Colony, and recovered 65 empty plastic vials from his room.

The team that made the arrest comprised Inspector K Dev, SI Binod Singh, and Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.