PGCIL, admin discuss status of transmission line, SHEP

TAWANG, 12 Jul: The progress of work in laying of the 132 KV transmission line from Bomdila to Tawang and Lungla was discussed during a meeting among Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and officers of the PGCIL and the power departmenthere on Friday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Transmission, Monitoring & Planning CE TK Tara and senior officers from the power department and the Power Grid Corporation, the participants also discussed the newly commissioned 7.5 MW Kangteng SHEP in isolation, so that Tawang can get uninterrupted power supply even if the grid line develops any fault.

The managing director of the Kangteng SHEP assured to “do the required modifications to run the Kangteng SHEP in isolation, as and when required,for the district.”

The CE and the DC discussed the LT lines within the township and the need for laying them underground for better and safe transmission of power supply. “This would also do away with the odd-looking jumbled wires over the beautiful township,” Tara added.

The CE, along with officers of the power department and the PGCIL later visited the site of the under-construction 132/33 KV EHV substation in Tawang and instructed the construction agencies to ensure on-time completion of the project to mitigate the power supply problem in the district. (DIPRO)