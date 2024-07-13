1st phase of RGUCET draws to a close

RONO HILLS, 12 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here conducted the first phase of entrance tests – RGUCET-2024 – for admission to various postgraduate, undergraduate, PG diploma programmes and certificate programmes, ranging from conventional to technical and professional ones, at six designated centres, including RGU’s Rono Hills campus, besides at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya near Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru College in Pasighat, Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar, Indira Gandhi Government College in Tezu and the Government College Bomdila campus from 6 to 12 July, informed an RGU release.

The release further informed that RGUPET-2024 for admission to a total of 253 vacant PhD seats in 37 departments shall be conducted in RGU campus only, and is scheduled to be held from 13 to 15 July.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha informed that the results will be declared in due course and the candidates can get updates on RGU’s website www.rgu.ac.in.

“Selection through entrance in all departments,including physical tests, skill tests, personal interviews and group discussions in departments like physical education, mass communication, law, and management and their final admission shall follow with the declaration of the written entrance results soon, and the classes for all the programmes will commence from 7 August, 2024 as per the notified academic calendar,” added the release.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that all preventive measures were taken to curb any chance of misconduct, unruly behaviour, impersonation, and use of unfair means in examinations, and carrying of mobile phones or smart watches were strictly prohibited.

“In some such stray cases, when caught with their entrance test appearance, were declared cancelled on the spot. Round-the-clock observations were ensured through the observers appointed by the university in all the centres,” he added.

Presenting a brief on the data of the two entranceexams, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that “more than 15,500 candidates appeared to vie for a seat in different courses and programmes on offer out of 18,870 candidates.”

“In RGUPET-2024, around 1,650 candidates will compete for selection into 253 PhD seats spread over 37 departments of the university,” he said.

He further informed that “from this year onwards, 60per cent of seats in PhD shall be filled from the UGC-NET/JRF holders and remaining 40 per cent of seats will be filled through RGUPET-2024, following a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive.

“However, in the department of national security studies, the university has earmarked a supernumerary PhD seat for eligible Army personnel and officers,” Dr Pertin said.

He further informed that, “for the ease of movements of candidates to their examination halls, various helpdesks were also operational manned by the student volunteers of RGU in the campus.”

RGUPET & RGUCET Central Coordination Committee Chairman Prof SK Patnaik informed that “the RGUCET-2024 for admission to 67 programmes fared well with 84.63 per cent attendance despite inclement weather conditions prevailing in the region.

“In the last slot on the last day of RGUCET, the entrances for admission to MA and PG diploma in mass communication were conducted,” he said.