NABARD celebrates 43rd foundation day

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: The Itanagar-based regional office (RO) of the National Bank for Agriculture &Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated the 43rd foundation day of the NABARD on Friday.

The NABARD has completed 42 years of dedicated service to the nation, promoting sustainable agriculture and rural prosperity since its inception on 12 July, 1982.

Attending the celebration, Trade & Commerce Commissioner Saugat Biswas commended the NABARD’s initiatives vis-à-vis agriculture and rural development in the state.

NABARD RO General Manager D Mishra highlighted the NABARD’s genesis and its role in agriculture and rural development. He outlined the major initiatives undertaken by the NABARD recently, such as PACS computerisation, supporting micro-credit, promoting rural entrepreneurship,agricultural innovations, climate change, etc.

Mishra also highlighted the NABARD’s collaboration with state governments, stating that “NABARD has cumulatively sanctioned 440 projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) amounting to Rs 4,105 crores.”

A brief presentation on ‘NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh’ was made by NABARD RO DGM SK Mishra.

RBI AGM Aloke Ekka, SBI SLBC convener Rakesh Kumar and Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Chairman Paogin Haokip, among others, were present during the celebration.

Greeting the NABARD on its 43rd foundation day, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, via X, commended the NABARD for its crucial role in rural development and empowering farmers and relentless effort towards development of the state.