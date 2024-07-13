GoAP allocates Rs 150 cr under CMSSS

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 150 crores under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) for various pension schemes in the state.

Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Minister Kento Jini on Thursday said that the Chief Minister’s Old Age Pension Scheme will benefit around 64,096 people aged between 60 and 79 years, with 3,450 beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

Additionally, 13,209 people will receive support under the CM Widow Pension Scheme.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative, the minister pointed out that 6,120 divyangjans (persons with disabilities) will also receive pensions from the allocated funds.

“The CM Divyangjan Pension is part of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government’s efforts to provide financial aid to differently-abled people across the state,” Jini said.

On the disbursement specifics, he mentioned that Rs 1,173.562 lakhs will be allocated for the beneficiaries in the 2023-’24 financial year, with an additional Rs 217.839 lakhs earmarked to clear pending liabilities from 2022-’23.

“For Phase-I, Rs 46,62,98,400 has been released across 12 districts. Pension funds for the remaining 13 districts will be disbursed following verification of beneficiary data,” Jini added, highlighting discrepancies in data from districts like Namsai, East Siang, and Anjaw. (PTI)