MLA calls for efficient delivery of services

PASIGHAT, 12 Jul: Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang emphasised the importance of interdepartmental coordination to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services to the citizens, and asked all the departments to “outreach and deliver welfare schemes to common people without being influenced.”

The MLA was speaking during a coordination meeting held here on Thursday, which was attended by DC Tayi Taggu, ASP Pankaj Lamba, BPGH Joint Director Dr T Tali, Smart City CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, engineers of various departments, and HoDs.

Darang also emphasised the need for innovative solutions to address the unique challenges of Pasighat city in particular and the entire 38-Pasighat assembly constituency as a whole. He advised the district administration to “curb the menace of illegal encroachment with iron hands,” and assured to render all possible cooperation in this regard.

He further asked the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) to expedite the construction of the ongoing market complex in Pasighat and hand it over to the shopkeepers at the earliest possible.

He also instructed the highway department EE to “explore options for bypass road to avoid traffic congestion in the city.”

Darang also thoroughly discussed issues like improvement of water supply, power supply, schools’ infrastructures, garbage collection, installation of transformers in the market areas, parking places, etc. (DIPRO)