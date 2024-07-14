Arunachal lift maiden Assam Rifles Sentinels Cup

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh senior women’s football team lifted the 1st Assam Rifles Sentinels Cup (Northeast Zone) by defeating the Assam Rifles’ women’s team in the final match played in Shillong (Meghalaya) on Friday by 2-0goals.

Giani Ramching Mara and Kai Rumi scored a goal each in extra time, securing the cup for the state. Jambalu Tayang from Arunachal was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the championship.

The championship, organised by the Assam Rifles, saw the participation of women’s football teams from across the region.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association has congratulated the team and head coach Kipa Bharat for bringing the cup home.