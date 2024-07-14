Over 25,000 kgs of garbage cleared from river

PASIGHAT, 13 Jul: A new benchmark in river cleanliness was set on Saturday as over 25,000 kilograms of garbage were removed from the Pane Korong River in Banskota area here in East Siang district in a massive cleanup drive.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Rengging Baane Yameng Kebang (RBYK), and saw active participation of over 150 volunteers.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang participated in the cleanup and commended the YMCR’s efforts, acknowledging the significant awareness it has raised by coming from Itanagar to address the pollution in Pasighat.

“This initiative serves as a wake-up call for the people of Pasighat,” Darang said. “We must learn from such cleanup drives about the severe environmental impact of the waste we generate.”

He urged the Pasighat Municipal Council, the executive engineer and the commissioner to take immediate and tangible actions to tackle river pollution and waste management. “It’s crucial for the local community to maintain the cleanliness of our rivers and streams,” he emphasised.

“Proper waste management and reducing plastic use in daily life are essential steps,” the MLA added.

Darang also highlighted the long-term benefits of such initiatives. “A clean environment not only enhances the beauty of our town but also promotes health and wellbeing among our citizens,” he said, adding that “we need to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility and pass this legacy on to future generations.”

He expressed admiration for the volunteers and organisations involved. “The dedication and hard work shown by YMCR, RBYK, and all the volunteers are truly inspiring,” Darang noted. “This collective effort demonstrates the power of community action in addressing environmental issues,” he added.

Darang also pledged to support such initiatives. “We will continue to support and collaborate with organisations like YMCR to ensure the sustainability of our natural resources,” he assured. “I look forward to seeing more such cleanup drives and environmental projects in Pasighat.”

RBYK representative Dr Kombong Darang stressed that the responsibility for maintaining clean rivers lies with every individual and not just with specific organisations.

“Every individual must contribute to keeping our environment clean. It’s not enough to rely on occasional cleanups; we need to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that reduces waste at the source. Our community must take ownership of this issue and work together to protect our rivers for future generations,” Dr Darang said.

He also highlighted the cultural significance of the rivers. “Our rivers are the lifeblood of our community, both environmentally and culturally. Preserving them is preserving our heritage,” he added.

Giidang Angong Society spokesman Tobom Dai praised the YMCR for its role in raising public awareness about river pollution across the state. “The waste we removed today comes from our own households,” he noted. “By managing and reducing this waste, we can ensure a cleaner and healthier Pasighat.”

Dai emphasised the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation. “The future of our rivers and environment depends on the active participation of each one of us,” he said. “We need to adopt sustainable practices in our daily lives to mitigate the impact of pollution.”

Dai also highlighted the broader impact of riverpollution on public health and the ecosystem, saying, “Polluted rivers are not just an environmental issue; they are a public health crisis.”

“Clean water is essential for our survival, and we must do everything in our power to protect it. Our actions today will determine the quality of life for future generations,” he said.

East Siang District Legal Services Authority’s retaining lawyer Sunny Tayeng highlighted the DLSA’s efforts to support environmental initiatives. “We are committed to supporting endeavours that promote environmental protection and legal awareness,” Tayeng said.

YMCR chairman SD Loda expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort. “The overwhelming support from the people of Pasighat and local organisations has been incredible,” Loda said.

“Today’s cleanup is a testament to what we can achieve when communities come together for a common cause,” he added.

“Removing over 25,000 kilograms of waste from the Pane Korong is not just a record but a milestone in our mission to protect and restore our rivers. We hope this inspires other communities to take similar actions,” he said.

Loda further elaborated the YMCR’s vision, stating, “Our mission goes beyond just cleaning rivers. We aim to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable living. I urge the citizens of Pasighat and beyond to adopt sustainable practices, reduce waste, and protect our natural resources for future generations.”

A plantation drive was also conducted at the Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School after the cleaning.

Among others, representatives of the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and the Women Against Social Evil spoke on the occasion.

The cleanup was supported by various Pasighat-based organisations, including the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, the Women Against Social Evil, the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union, the Giidang Angong Society, the Nyishi Students’ Union East Siang, the Hills Society, the Magic Club-East Siang unit, and the East Siang District Legal Services Authority.