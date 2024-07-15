Chargesheet submitted against accused persons in sex trafficking case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: “A strong chargesheet has been made against the arrested persons in connection with the interstate sex trafficking case that the Itanagar police had busted in May this year,” said Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, addressing mediaper-sons here on Sunday.

The chargesheet has been submitted in the court in the mandated period of 60 days, the SP said.

Twenty-eight persons have been arrested in connection with the interstate sex trafficking case, busted in May this year.

Two fresh arrests have been made in this connection. One Bamang Moses, identified as a sexual assailant, from Kurung Kumey district, was arrested on Saturday and Niru Das, a woman from Assam, working as a solicitor in the sex racket, was arrested last week. Both of them have been arrested on non-bailable warrants.

The case had been registered under Sections 120 B/201/323/354/354/(A)/366A/370/370(A)/373/376AB/506 of the Indian Penal Code. Other than this, a case under Sections 4/6/8/12/17/21 of the POCSO Act had been registered, along with Sections 3/4/6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the SP informed.

“All the arrested individuals are in judicial custody currently,” he said.

“A few more accused are under our radar. We are collecting evidence against them and, accordingly, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed,” Singh said.

Five minor girls from Assam were rescued in the case.