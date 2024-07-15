Sensitisation prog on legal services, women’s schemes held

LOR POTUNG, 14 Jul: The Papum Pare District Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Itanagar One-Stop Centre (OSC), organised a sensitisation programme on legal services for disaster victims, the new criminal laws, and women’s schemes at Lor Potung village in the district on Saturday.

During the programme, advocate Taying Nega spoke on the role of the legal services authority in helping disaster victims.

Nega explained how people can avail themselves of its benefits, and informed the participants of the Legal Aid and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme.

Advocate Nada Nampi spoke about the new criminal laws, while advocate Ribbom Riba explained how to access the OSC and the Women Helpline Services and highlighted various schemes for women under the women & child development department.

She also made the participants aware of Mission Shakti, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and the Dulari Kanya scheme of the union women & child development ministry.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling emphasised the importance of women and citizens being aware of the schemes and laws for women.

She pointed out that, due to lack of awareness, many people do not know whom to approach for help. “People will gain knowledge from awareness programmes about how they can avail themselves of legal services for disaster victims, understand the new criminal laws, and access various women’s schemes,” she said.

Maling also highlighted the APWWS’ role in advocating women’s rights and ensuring that government schemes reach the grassroots.

APWWS assistant secretary-general Taku Yasap Tadar also spoke.