APPSC scam dying a natural death

Editor,

The APPSC – the temple that all young, inquisitive minds looked up to – has been smeared with dirt after the Pandora’s Box unveiled its dubious nexus of buying and selling question papers, killing the hopes of thousands of aspirants.

No doubt some brilliant minds also got into the system, but the clothes soaked with stains will remain forever.

As heard, in spite of submission of numerous evidences, no action has been taken yet. The government is tight-lipped, the investigating agency is mum, and the public is mum, courtesy of the colonial era laws imposed upon them, suppressing their genuine voices.

No logical conclusion has been arrived at yet. The government must be answerable. New waves of changes are emerging, and the day is not far when surging youths will start holding the political clutches.

No one is invincible in a democracy.

A concerned individual