Additional sessions court needed in Yupia

Editor,

This is about the alarming delays in case disposal at the Yupia sessions court. The court is already overwhelmed and burdened with heavy caseload, and its designation as a special court for sensitive matters such as the POCSO, the NDPS, and the PCA has only compounded the issue. The lack of an additional court in Yupia has resulted in significant delays, leaving many uncertain about the status of their cases.

People often only hear about arrests being made and published in the newspapers, but the reality is far more complex. They will not be satisfied with only the information about police arrests. What is needed to be made known is whether the case will be disposed of soon or not and whether the accused will be convicted or acquitted. An arrest by the police is just the beginning; the subsequent legal process, including the filing of chargesheet and the trial, is equally important. Unfortunately, the court’s heavy burden makes it nearly impossible to expedite these processes.

For instance, when a witness appears – especially in special cases like POCSO – examination and cross-examination can take an hour or more. If the court summons only one witness per day, the timeline for case resolution stretches unreasonably. Furthermore, many cases must be at various stages of hearings and evidence, which also require significant time from both parties.

Additionally, the lengthy duration of these cases can result in witnesses becoming unavailable due to transfers or other reasons, creating further obstacles for the court and law enforcement in securing their testimonies. This necessitates further delays as the police must locate and summon them again, leading to a cycle of continuances that frustrates all involved.

It is a sincere request to the state government to take swift action to establish an additional court in Yupia. If plans for this expansion are already underway, they must be expedited to alleviate the backlog. The citizens in the state deserve a judicial system that functions effectively and efficiently, ensuring that justice is served without unnecessary delays.

A citizen