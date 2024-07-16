Arunachal lifters shine in Khelo India Weightlifting Women’s Zonal League, 2024

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Lifters Tagrik Naya, Yukar Amak and Pungni Tara clinched a gold medal each in their respective weight categories in the Khelo India Weightlifting Women’s Zonal League, 2024, which was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 10 to 14 July.

While Naya and Amak won their medals in the junior category, Tara won in the youth category.

Naya lifted 59 kgs in snatch and 74 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 133 kgs, to win the gold in the junior women’s 45kg bodyweight category. She also won a silver medal in the senior category with a similar lift of 59 kgs in snatch and 74 kgs in clean & jerk.

Competing in the junior women’s below 49kg weight category, Amak lifted a total of 127 kgs (snatch 54kgs + clean & jerk 73 kgs) to win the gold.

Tara lifted 53 kgs in snatch and 69 kgs in clean & jerk to win the gold medal in the youth women’s 45kg category. She also won a bronze medal in the junior category (snatch 53 kgs + clean &jerk 69 kgs).

Liza Kamsha won a silver medal in the senior women’s 59kg bodyweight category with a total lift of 179 kgs (snatch 73 kgs + clean & jerk 106 kgs).

Boni Mangkhya won a silver medal in the junior women’s 55kg bodyweight category. She lifted 75 kgs in snatch and 98 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 173 kgs.

Nguncha Tangdong won a bronze medal in the youth women’s 49kg category. She lifted 52 kgs in snatch and 58 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 110 kgs.

Tam Aya won a bronze medal in the youth women’s 40kg bodyweight category. She lifted 36 kgs in snatch and 44 kgs in clean & jerk.