Arunachal win 27 medals in 6th NE Pencak Silat C’ship

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh won 4 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze medals in the 6th North East Pencak Silat Championship-2024, which was held in Guwahati, Assam, from 12 to 14 July.

The gold medal winners were Metum Taku, Kipa Ajang, Sartum Tara, and Baja Blange.

While Taku won her medal in the junior girls’ below 67kg category, Ajang won in the junior boys’ below 70kg category.

Tara and Blange won in the pre-junior boys’ below 42kg and below 48kg category, respectively.

The silver medal winners were Sanjo Lingfa (-46kg), Koto Moya (-55kg), Meko Liyak (-63kg), Atta Tayung (-50kg), Samuel Dolo (-65 kg), Tai Taling (-85kg) and Paching Lily (open).

The bronze medallists were Maku Sangdo (below 10 yrs), Mekam Bodi (below 11 yrs), Yukam Sonam (below 12 yrs), Nimjoy Dada (-51kg), Tero Singhi (-51kg), Kungpung Doka (-47kg), Meyo Dodum (-54kg), Komlu Kadung (-59kg), Johan Beyong (-63kg), Sime Yangfo (-55kg), Yago Tajo (-42kg), Kadi Kino (-55kg), Tai Tania (-80kg), Rajesh Flago (-75kg), Likha Aku (-65kg) and Biki Yatang (-55kg).