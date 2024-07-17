Cannabis seized, four arrested

[ Prem Chetry ]

BALEMU, 16 Jul: The police here in West Kameng district arrested four persons, along with two vehicles carrying nearly 256 kgs of cannabis, at Hazar Golai in Kalaktang subdivision in the wee hours of Monday.

Acting on reliable information, a police team comprising Balemu PS OC Inspector D Bagra, SI B Mossang, and others laid a surprise naka at Hazar Golai, under the supervision of the West Kameng SP.

A Bolero pickup truck was intercepted, and the team found that it was laden with cannabis. A white Hyundai Venue car, with two persons on board, was also intercepted.

Four persons – one local and three non-tribals – were arrested and the cannabis was seized.

A case [u/s 20(c)/25 NDPS/3(5) BNS] has been registered at the police station. It is learnt that the consignment was supposed to be transported to Assam.