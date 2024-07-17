NCC conducts plantation drive

NIRJULI, 16 Jul: Naharlagun-based 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC conducted an ‘environmental drive’, themed ‘One cadet, one tree’, as part of the NCC’s combined annual training camp at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Tuesday.

“This drive is part of the social service and community development activities of the NCC,” the battalion informed, adding that “approximately 200 NCC cadets participated in it, “each planting a tree and taking a solemn pledge to nurture and care for their tree throughout their tenure in the NCC.”

NERIST Director (i/c) Prof S Gao commended the initiative and said, “This initiative not only contributes to our ecosystem but also instills a sense of responsibility and care for nature in the cadets. Such actions reflect the true spirit of community service and sustainable development.”

The 1 AP Bn NCC commanding officer extended gratitude to Range Forest Oficer Bijoy Dupit for providing 200 saplings for the drive, the battalion said.