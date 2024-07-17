World Snake Day celebrated

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 16 Jul: The Shergaon forest division celebrated the World Snake Day by organising a workshop in collaboration with the Sinchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) at the ADC office here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

During the programme, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) RFO Yachang Kani highlighted the significance of the day and its theme: ‘Understanding and avoiding conflict with snakes’.

The workshop attracted a diverse audience, including State Board for Wildlife member Rinchin Thongdok, Tukpen Village Council secretary DT Khrimey,members of the Sungkhik SHG and NGO Zagang Depga, the Nature Friendship Society, Bona Lama from the Rupa Bird Club, students, and other youths.

Snake expert Leki Norbu, a member of the SBVCR, elucidated the different types of snakes – both venomous and non-venomous – found in the district, and apprised the participants of ways to identify the king cobra and the monocellate cobra, which are found in and around the EWS.

The SBVCR team also addressed common myths and facts about snakes, demonstrated appropriate responses to snake encounters and bites, and showcased various emergency evacuation techniques for snakebite victims.

Later, RFO Kani delivered a presentation on how laypeople can avoid conflicts with snakes and keep their surroundings snake-free.

RFO Dorjee Dema Lama also spoke.