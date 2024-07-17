Committee to be formed to prepare new industrial policy: Dukam

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: A committee will soon be formed to formulate a new industrial policy aimed at attracting further investments in the state, informed Industries Minister Nyato Dukam during a meeting with senior officials from the industries, trade & commerce, skill development & entrepreneurship, labour & employment, textile & handicrafts, IPR & printing, and sericulture departments at the DK Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, the minister emphasised that “the new industrial policy will draw inputs from comprehensive stakeholders to ensure that the policy fully realises the state’s industrial potential while maintaining investor-friendly measures.”

He also called for robust coordination among departments to explore opportunities to enhance the dynamism and success of the departments under his ministry.

Assuring the departments of his full support, Dukam said that “political will within the government should be matched by departmental efforts for the people’s welfare.”

Dukam’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai advocated “forward-thinking policies, tailored to the state’s unique needs.”

He underscored the critical role of the industries, trade, and commerce departments as “the state’s growth engines,” and stressed on the importance of strengthening these departments through teamwork and close coordination.

Officials from each department delivered presentations, detailing various challenges and opportunities in their departments, and strategies for moving forward.

Secretaries and directors of the departments concerned and Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman Rotom Dagam also attended the meeting.