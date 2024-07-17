CM holds pre-budget meet with CBOs, seeks suggestions

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called upon the state’s community-based organisations (CBO) to “suggest, cooperate and assist the state government in realising the goal for self-sustenance to multiply state-owned resources and turn resources into revenue.”

The chief minister, who held a pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives of CBOs at his office here on Tuesday, said: “The CBOs representing all the communities of the state have in the past put in valuable suggestions, especially in health and education sectors, which the government considered and incorporated in the state’s annual budgets, reaping rich dividends.”

He said that, “based on the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, pre-budget consultative

meetings form the core around which the state budget is prepared.”

“To convert resources into revenue,” Khandu highlighted two sectors – hydropower and tourism – which, he said, “can be tapped systemically to enhance the pool of state-owned resources.”

He, however, made it clear that all hydropower projects in consideration will be implemented only with the consent of the local communities.

“Hydropower is our best bet to revenue generation. Our annual revenue, which is about Rs 500 crores at the moment, can soar to more than Rs 1,000 crores in the next five to ten years if all the proposed hydropower projects are executed successfully.

“But no – no project will be implemented without the consent of the local communities,” he said.

Khandu informed that MoUs have been signed only with reputed central government agencies – the NHPC, the NEEPCO, the NTPC and the SJVN – doing away with private and unreliable companies and firms.

Khandu urged the CBOs to “communicate the benefits of tapping the state’s massive hydropower potential that can make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustainable state to your respective community members.”

The other sector that can be a game-changer for Arunachal is tourism, Khandu said. However, he strongly pushed for “ensuring high-end tourism.”

“With the ILP system in place and a proper policy we can easily control and regulate the tourism sector that would benefit the local communities, generate income for youths, and contribute to the state-owned pool of resources while keeping our environment intact,” he said.

Khandu cited the tourism policy followed by neighbouring country Bhutan, which too solely depends upon tourism and hydropower, and said that a similar policy can be implemented in Arunachal.

He urged the CBOs to encourage their community members to invest in homestays and, if possible, in high-end hotels to attract high-end tourists.

Meanwhile, the CM drew the attention of the CBOs towards the malice of money-for-vote culture that was rampant in the recently concluded assembly and general elections in a few constituencies.

“I have been time and again campaigning for the end of money culture in elections, but in vain. I have reports with me on use of huge money to influence voters in some of the assembly constituencies. CBOs have to rise to the occasion if we want to end corruption, for I have been continuously saying that corruption begins when one gives or takes money in exchange of votes,” Khandu said.

He expressed gratitude to the CBOs for their constant support and insightful feedbacks.

“Your voices have shaped our budget, ensuring that every community in Arunachal Pradesh is heard and their concerns addressed. Through this collaborative spirit, we’ve incorporated many invaluable suggestions, driving inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)