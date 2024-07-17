In-service teachers’ training

LONGDING, 16 Jul: Longding DC Bekir Nyorak inaugurated a five-day block-level capacity-building programme for teachers of Grade 1-5 (government and government-aided) under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding & Numeracy (FLN-NIPUN) Bharat, (Elementary Level) for the 2023-’24 session at the auditorium of the government higher secondary school here on Tuesday, in the presence of DDSE (i/c) Dr Manlong Ralongham, and GHSS Principal Emin Rumi.

In his inaugural speech, the DC appealed to the teachers to “maintain self-discipline, considering its utmost importance and direct impact on the students.”

Emphasising the key role of teachers in shaping the lives of the young minds, he said, “Every teacher should always be reminded of their obligations towards the society.” He also spoke at length on the importance of “providing vocational education and learning at schools to enable students’ learning besides textual learning.”

The DDSE and the school’s principal apprised the gathering of the various aspects of the training programme, and urged the teachers to “always be an active learner by engaging in continuous learning process and improvising teaching-learning methods,and also remain updated with the changing times and adapt to new methodologies of teaching and learning process.”

“The training programme is aimed at refreshing and imparting training for capacity building of teachers of Grade 1-5, under the FLN-NIPUN, Bharat, 2023-’24,” the DIPRO informed.