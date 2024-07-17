SIC inspects landslide-affected areas

HAYULIANG, 16 Jul: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Khopey Thaley inspected the landslide-affected areas in Mompani in Anjaw district recently.

Thaley, accompanied by Hayuliang ADC Juliti Mihu, inspected the Tezu-Hayuliang stretch of National Highway 113.

A landslide, caused by incessant rainfall over the past few days, completely washed away the road formation, significantly disrupting surface communication in the region.

The SIC assessed the ongoing restoration work being carried out by a road construction company. He commended the efforts of the on-site team and emphasised the importance of “swift and efficient restoration to reestablish normalcy in the affected area.”

The restoration work is expected to take 10 more days to be completed, provided there is no further rainfall.

Currently, the district is cut off from the rest of the state, and efforts are focused on the 250-metre length of the road that was washed away by the landslide. Formation cutting is going on to allow for movement of vehicles.

Thaley is on a visit to the district to hold a series of awareness campaigns on the Right to Information (RTI) Act to educate the local population about their rights under the Act.

These campaigns are part of the broader initiative to empower citizens by providing them with the knowledge and tools to hold public authorities accountable. (DIPR)