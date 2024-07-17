NYK conducts AIDS awareness progs

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: The Itanagar branch of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, organised ‘out of school’ youth awareness programmes on HIV/AIDS at the government higher secondary schools (GHSS) in Chimpu and Balijan on 12 and 13 July, respectively.

At GHSS Balijan, Tana Bagang from the health & family welfare department explained the basics of HIV/AIDS and issues related to it. He also responded to queries raised by the participants and cleared misconceptions about the spread of HIV.

NYK volunteer Tana Tagia delivered a lecture on adolescent health, focusing on the “repercussion of negligence and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS” among the youths.

At GHSS Chimpu, Katto Ngatang and Satrughan Gungli from the youth affairs department highlighted the importance of preventive measures to mitigate the risk of HIV infection.

The resource persons also made the participants aware of the dangers associated with sharing syringes for injecting drugs, steroid use, and the potential hazards of needle-sharing vis-à-vis tattoos, piercing, etc.