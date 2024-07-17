Small Indian civet being readied for release

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEIJOSA, 16 Jul: A small Indian civet rescued in June from Papu Hill in Papum Pare district is being readied to be released back into the wild.

The two-month-old civet is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation (CBRC) here in Pakke-Kessang district, which is jointly operated by the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Wildlife Trust of India, and is supported by the IFAW and the KEPL.

The civet was first kept at the Itanagar Biological Park, and was shifted to the CBRC on 28 June. Preliminary examination revealed that the civet was severely stressed and weak. Following intensive care and treatment at the CBRC, the animal has shown significant improvement, displaying a healthy appetite and normal eating habits.

The authorities are now planning to rehabilitate it back into the wild, following the soft release protocol, in the coming days.

PTR DFO Satyaprakash Singh has lauded the rescue of small Indian civet cubs by the state’s forest department and the CBRC. He expressed appreciation for “the people who provided timely information to the department, which led to the successful rescue of wild cubs.”

The DFO appealed to the public to “let the nearest forest range office know whenever any such wildlife is found left stranded or injured.”

The CBRC is a very important centre for the rehabilitation of the Asiatic black bear. Established in 2002, so far it has rescued more than 60 orphaned bear cubs and rehabilitated them back to the wild in Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides bears, it rescues other animals in distress, in collaboration with the forest department, across the state.