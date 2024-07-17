TCS, DC discuss issues concerning U/Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Jul: Members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its president Larji Rigia, met Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the TCS team highlighted various issues of the district that need immediate attention from the district administration.

The TCS briefed the DC on its endeavours to adopt schools for their better functioning. Issues like streamlining of traffic in the town, cleanliness,etc, were also discussed during the meeting.

Further, Rigia said that the “ongoing mini-secretariat building should be immediately handed over to the DA by the implementing agency and contractors.”

He also informed the DC about the poor functioning of the blood bank in Tadak Dulom District Hospital,and stressed the need to upgrade it at the earliest.