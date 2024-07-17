Wangsu asks AH&F dept to ‘work hand in hand’

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Jul: Agriculture & Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D Wangsu appealed to the agriculture, horticulture and fisheries departments to “make the most of services of the KVKs, and work hand in hand for the overall development of the allied departments.”

He was speaking during a meeting of the agriculture department at the agriculture directorate here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, several district agriculture development officers brought forward the issue of land encroachment, in response to which the minister advised them to “secure the land through proper documentation by mapping and obtaining LPC from the district administration, so that legal proceedings can be initiated.”

Wangsu also asked the officers to “protect seeds and germplasm of your concerned region on top priority,” adding that “it must be ensured that germplasm of any part of Arunachal is protected.”

The minister informed that “a roadmap is being set up for the growth of the department, in consultation with the commissioner and the director of the agriculture department.”

Wangsu’s adviser Talem Taboh also spoke.