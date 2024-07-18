DA asks HoDs for registration of unorganized workers

TEZU, 17 Jul: Lohit district administration has asked the heads of departments in the district to identify and register the unorganized workers on eShram portal, enabling them to avail the benefits of various government schemes.

Chairing a meeting organized by the district administration in collaboration with the labour and employment department here on Wednesday, Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav informed that only 45 percent of the unorganized workers have been registered on eShram portal in the district till date.

Highlighting the benefits and registration process on eShram, Yadav said that an unorganized worker having an eShram card will get pension of Rs. 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

Earlier, DLEO Lee Ete demonstrated the process of registering in the eShram portal. An unorganized worker was registered through the portal during the meeting. (DIPRO)