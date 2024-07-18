BAC holds its first sitting

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The first sitting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Tesam Pongte, was held here on Wednesday to plan agenda for the upcoming budget session, which will begin on 19 July.

During the meeting, the members discussed and organized the legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

The meeting was attended by parliamentary affairs minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, deputy speaker Kardo Nyigyor and MLAs Kumar Waii, Nikh Kamin, Thangwang Wangham and Oken Tayeng. (Speakers’ PR cell)