Illicit cannabis plants destroyed

LEMMI, 17 Jul: A joint team of Pakke Kessang district police and All Pakke Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) destroyed illicit cannabis plants spread over 1200 sqmtrs of land in and around the district headquarters here on Wednesday.

Pakke Kessang SP Tasi Darang led the team, which included, among others, reserve inspector Thony Tayeng, SI Tage Kapa, ASI Koj Talo, APKDSU president Thomas Nabum, its vice president Jacob Tana and general secretary Samson Techi Tara, and AAPSU IPR secretary Tate Tayam.

Later, the SP highlighted the various provisions of the NDPS Act.